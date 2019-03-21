Big Wild Superdream w/Robotaki & Mild Minds

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

As Big Wild, producer Jackson Stell crafts lush soundscapes and sweeping melodies that challenge the status quo of electronic music. Formerly a hip-hop beat producer known as J Beatz in his native Massachusetts, Stell switched creative lanes following a life-altering trip to Big Sur. He adopted influences from the state’s natural glory and open spaces to create the atmospheric and wide-spanning Big Wild sound, traversing electronic, indie, pop and beyond. 

As a performer, Big Wild is one of the most progressive live acts on the electronic circuit today. His live show has him switching between multiple instruments (drum pads, synths, keyboards and live vocals) to deliver unique energetic performances every night

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
