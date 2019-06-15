Bigger Than Africa Screening

**Skype Talkback with filmmaker following the screening**

When the Slave boats docked in America, Brazil, Cuba and the Caribbean's, hundreds ofcultures, traditions, and religions landed with Africans, but only one remains prominent till datein the new world, the culture of the Yoruba's.Bigger Than Africa Documentary follows the journey of these Africans from the point of noreturns in West Africa to the final destinations. Shot in six different countries with research andinterviews coming from around the world, this film took us on a journey to Brazil, United States,Republic of Benin, Cuba, Trinidad & Tobago and where it all began, West Africa.

Directed by Toyin Ibrahim