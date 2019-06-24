“Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult

to Google Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Monday 6/24 10-12pm

Work together on the potter's wheel in this introductory class. You'll each have your own wheel but will work side by side as you learn how to wedge, center and create a simple vessel. Limited to 2 groups (total of 4 participants) Ages 9+ with an adult. Clay is included in this workshop) Fee $35 a pair

Info

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - “Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult - 2019-06-24 10:00:00