“Biggie Smalls” Wheel Class Age 9+ and adult
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Monday 6/24 10-12pm
Work together on the potter's wheel in this introductory class. You'll each have your own wheel but will work side by side as you learn how to wedge, center and create a simple vessel. Limited to 2 groups (total of 4 participants) Ages 9+ with an adult. Clay is included in this workshop) Fee $35 a pair
