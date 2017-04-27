Event time: Thursdays, May 11-Sept. 21

Bike Night

Harley-Davidson Museum®, Motorcycle Plaza

Every Thursday from May 11-September 21

All bikes unite at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Grab your bike. Join other riders for music, fun and plenty of eye candy. Enjoy food and drink specials inside and outside MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant including MOTOR Bike Night Koozie Specials $3 Miller High Life all season long (Koozies available at The Shop on the Museum campus).

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day - for full admission prices, visit h-dmuseum.com.