Piano-rock legend Billy Joel will turn 70 next month, but he’s still achieving career firsts. This week, he’ll play Miller Park for the first time, at a concert that’s being billed as his only Midwest show of 2019. Touring is the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” singer’s main gig these days. Joel hasn’t released an album on new material since his 2001 classical album Fantasies & Delusions, and before that his final pop album was 1993’s River of Dreams. At this point, it seems likely that he may never record another new album, but thankfully he has plenty of old hits he can fall back on at this show.