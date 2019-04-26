Black Cat After Dark

Black Cat Alley will host a one-of-a-kind party on Friday, April 26th among the

muraled walls between East Kenilworth Place and East Ivanhoe Place on Milwaukee’s East

Side.

On the upcoming Gallery Night from 7 to 11 p.m., you’ll be able to drink a great selection of

beer, listen to DJ Nikki Labamba from the No Stress Collective, and enjoy Milwaukee’s only

outdoor gallery as you’ve never experienced it before. Black Cat Alley’s first official partnership

with Gallery Night & Day is going to be a special one. NEWaukee’s All Boats Rise event will be

held in surrounding bars, and Black Cat Alley will be a stop on the Art Bus.

Enjoy after dark "tours-by-flashlight" of the Black Cat Alley murals, on the hour. Learn all about

your favorite Milwaukee artworks—they're not just photo backdrops! Many of the artists will be

there for the event and you can have your picture taken with them, and meet some of the folks

behind making Black Cat Alley into a street art destination.

The event will be free to enter, and only those over 21 will be allowed in. A cash bar with a

selection of beer from Hacienda, the newest taproom to the East Side opening May 24, will be

available. Grab a bit at one of many restaurants around the alley, including two of the newest

additions to the East Side with lots of art inside, Merge and Crossroads Collective.