Black Lives Matter (Mequon)
Corner of W Mequon Rd and N Port Washington Rd Corner of W Mequon Rd and N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53092
Please meet at the intersection of Mequon and Port Washington Road. We will meet and begin in the parking lot of Bed, Bath, and Beyond. We will be walking 3.7 miles. Please do not hesitate to reach out for any questions. Please come with peace.
Info
Activist