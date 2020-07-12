Black Lives Matter Pop-up Art Gallery Fundraiser

The People’s Movement of Milwaukee will be holding our SECOND Art Gallery and Fundraiser THIS SUNDAY July 12th, 2020. Location is at Cathedral Square Park.

3-7pm

PMM gathers local Milwaukee artists to sell original in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. All proceeds will be directly donated to organizations across the Greater Milwaukee area.

If you’d like to participate and showcase your artwork the deadline to contact us or to submit is July 12th 2:30pm.

It’s been HOT lately so be sure to wear sunscreen and to hydrate! If you have crates of to donate feel free to bring them at any time.

If you’d like to give monetarily so that supplies can be purchased as well (Masks, Water, Snacks, Etc) our currently used Venmo is @TomiBordeaux

*REMINDER* We advise for your safety and everyone's safety you wear a mask during this gallery.

Tables and tents will be provided!