Black Lives Matter Protest (Kenosha)

Civic Center Park (Kenosha) 900 57th St, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

I’ve been really wanting to try to get one set up but I haven’t really had an opportunity to do so. But I would love to see as many people/races of all ages as possible. We as a city showed up big the first two protests last Sunday and Tuesday and there is no reason why we can’t have a big turn out like that again!!!!

I just ask that everyone try to be mindful of social distancing and make sure you bring a mask if you have one. Also, if anyone wants to bring extra masks, bottled water, or poster boards to make signs for people that would be very much appreciated!!!

Info

Activist
