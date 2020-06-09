BLM Peaceful Protest - Wauwatosa

Route: Meet in the parking lot of Kohl's on 124th and North Ave.

END: Wauwatosa Police Station.

I am purchasing glow stick bracelets that you can either wear or just carry. At the end of the protest in front of the police station, I would like it if we could peacefully place our bracelets in the lawn and have somebody say a few words in honor of the BIPOC lives taken by police brutality. At the end, please pick up your bracelet and take it with you.

More info coming up.