BLM Peaceful Protest - Wauwatosa

Kohl's on 124th and North 2315 N 124th St, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Route: Meet in the parking lot of Kohl's on 124th and North Ave.
END: Wauwatosa Police Station.
I am purchasing glow stick bracelets that you can either wear or just carry. At the end of the protest in front of the police station, I would like it if we could peacefully place our bracelets in the lawn and have somebody say a few words in honor of the BIPOC lives taken by police brutality. At the end, please pick up your bracelet and take it with you.
