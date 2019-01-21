The Blood is at the Doorstep Film and Discussion

Join us at the Waukesha Civic Theatre for the film screening of the documentary "The Blood is at the Doorstep", followed by a discussion with Maria and Nate Hamilton, Jennifer Huck, Ph.D. of Carroll University, and moderated by Reggie Jackson of Nurturing Diversity Partners.

FREE tickets are available at the box office or at waukeshacivictheatre.org.

This event is open to teens and adults. Programming is made possible by funds provided by the Friends of the Waukesha Public Library, and in partnership with the Waukesha Civic Theatre.