5pm & 7pm (with Talkback) | Union Cinema

FREE and open to the public.

While not as publicized as cases of police brutality and police shootings in cities like New York, Oakland, Ferguson, and Baltimore, the 2014 killing of Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee is as shocking and tragic as any. In broad daylight in the middle of downtown, an officer responding to a complaint from a Starbucks employee approached Dontre Hamilton, an unarmed black man coping with paranoid schizophrenia resting in a public park. Minutes later, the officer shot Dontre 14 times.

The absolutely riveting and often angering documentary The Blood Is at the Doorstep digs deep into this case and its aftermath, following Dontre’s family and surrounding community for three years. We get incredible access to Dontre’s mourning mother Maria and determined older brother Nate, both of whom become committed activists in the wake of Dontre’s killing. We also spend time with Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn, examining his response to Dontre’s case and the still-unfolding legacy of that response.

Members of the Hamilton family and director Erik Ljung will be present for a post-screening discussion facilitated by Dr. David Pate, UWM Department of Social Work.

For more information, contact Michaela Murry, Sociocultural Programming: (414) 229-3894 / sociocul@uwm.edu. Sponsored by Sociocultural Programming, Union Cinema, The Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Social Entrepreneurship, Justice, and Social Equity Compact (SEJEC), and the Division of Global Inclusion and Engagement.