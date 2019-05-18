Bloody Mary Fest

Racine Zoo 2131 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402

Join the Racine Zoo and Shepherd Express in celebrating your Saturday the right way; with a Tito's Handmade Vodka Bloody Mary in hand, listening to music from J. Ryan Trio while overlooking the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline!

Sample 12 of the best Bloody Marys Racine has to offer with all the fixin's. In true Wisconsin style, that includes 4 beer chasers. At the end of the fest we will reveal the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation.

TICKETS:

General Admission (11am-2pm)- $28

VIP (10am-2pm) - $45*

*VIP tickets include an extra hour of socializing with vendors at no wait, a muffin tin for your samples and free appetizers!

TICKETS NOT AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR. Ticket sales will end on Friday, May 17 at 5pm.

Proceeds benefit the health and well-being of Racine Zoo’s wonderful animals, education programs, conservation efforts, grounds maintenance and so much more. Because of you, there is a zoo!

Interested in becoming a Bloody Mary Fest vendor? Contact clocke@racinezoo.org.

Must be 21 years or older to attend event.

Info

Racine Zoo 2131 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity
