Comedy in a Classic Milwaukee Venue!

This show is getting a lot of attention for its beautiful venue, great beers on tap and of course, hilarious comedy. So much, that we have added a whole weekend of comedy at the Pabst Brewery and Taproom every month.

Comedy has never tasted so good! Check out Milwaukee’s newest comedy night, the Blue Ribbon Comedy Show at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom! Join us Friday and Saturday the 4th weekend every month at 9pm for some of the best of local and regional comics, along side delicious Pabst craft beers made on site.

March Headliner: SARAH PERRY!

Sarah Perry is a chicago-based comedian/writer whose fearless delivery and subject matter is highly relatable and resoundingly funny. Sarah graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a degree in Comedy Writing and Performance and has also completed The Comedy Studies program and The Conservatory at The Second City, as well as the improv program at iO Theatre. She has produced multiple successful shows in Chicago including the Laugh Factory's Drink Date Laugh on Fridays and her very own creation: Boy/Girl Sleepover. Sarah has also recently lent her writing and acting chops to WGN's Man Of The People, a late night show hosted by Pat Tomasulo. She has opened up for Chris Redd (SNL, Popstar), Colin Kane (The Wedding Ringer), Jeremy Piven (Entourage) and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

The weekend will also feature: Adam McShane (MAD), Christopher Schmidt (MKE), Jeff Spankowski (MKE), Ramie Makhlouf (MPLS), and house host, Elijah Holbrook (MKE)!

Tickets are only $10 in advance online or $15 at the door.

Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm. This event has limited seating, get your tickets before they sell out!

Parking Info!

Parking near the Pabst Taproom can get tricky on busy nights. Save yourself some trouble and reserve your spot in the parking garage right across the street from the venue!

Step 1: download the ParqEx app

Step 2: search “1036 W. Juneau Avenue”

Step 3: reserve a parking spot in for ONLY $4!!

https://www.parqex.com/

Blue Ribbon Comedy Show

Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 9pm

at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

1037 West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (11th and Juneau)