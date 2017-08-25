Blueburg Cafe Open Mic Night

Event time: opens the doors at 6:15 PM every first Wednesday of the month from February thru December, 7PM -9PM.

If you’ve ever dreamed of performing for a live audience, the monthly Blueburg Café Open Mic Night – is for you. On Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 head to the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s Blueburg Café Open Mic Night and celebrate its five-year anniversary.

For the past five years, Steve Brill: Master of Ceremonies and John Mueller: Master of Sound have run the Blueburg Café Open Mic Night with the assistance of Chris Pope. Guest emcee, Stephanie Erin Brill, was on board for the first three years of the Blueburg Café Open Mic Night and Samantha Grady has acted as guest emcee for the past two years. Both the Master of Ceremonies and guest emcee will be passing the baton to the new hosts to be announced Sept 6th.

About Blueburg Café Open Mic Night:

All styles, talents, formats welcomed. Talent on the stage may include poets, spoken word, comedians, singers, instrumentalists, singer songwriters, etc. One song per artist ensures that everybody gets a chance to play. Performers may be young, mature, experienced or first timers. Many acts see this is as an opportunity to improve their talent by performing live in front of a large captive audience. Additionally, talent scouts representing area festivals, venues and businesses may be in attendance and often reach out offering opportunities on bigger stages. The Cedarburg Cultural Center (CCC) opens the doors at 6:15 PM every first Wednesday of the month from February thru December, 7PM -9PM.

Crowd favorites at the monthly Blueburg Café Open Mic Night will be invited to compete in the Best of Blueburg Talent Competition showcase held in January. Winners receive cash prizes, gift certificates and an invitation to perform at the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s First Fridays concert series.