Just in time for the holiday season, the BMO Annual Holiday Display, A Holiday in King Arthur’s Court – the Magic of Camelot, opens to the public on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

This year’s theme, A Holiday in King Arthur’s Court, features BMO’s collection of 150 life-sized Steiff animals, each in their own carefully crafted rich royal-themed costumes. The animals will be displayed in an elaborately designed vignette in BMO’s downtown bank lobby where kings, queens, knights, thrones, medieval towers, and even the famous Round Table will be featured. A dragon or two might even stop by.

A Holiday in King Arthur’s Court marks the 45th year of this family-friendly tradition. In keeping with the holiday spirit and tradition, BMO Harris Bank will again donate $30,000 to Feeding America in conjunction with the Holiday Display. The Holiday Display is free and open to the public.

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Special Hours:

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25, 2017: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

BMO Harris Bank lobby

770 N. Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202