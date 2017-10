Event time: noon Fridays, through April 21

Free BMO Harris Noon Concert Series Fridays, , in the Frances Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside. Free parking for this event is available in Lot B and C, adjacent to the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

·

·

· April 20 – UWP Percussion and Brass Ensembles

· April 21 – Early Music Now Presents: Infusion Baroque

Price: free