Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

Bob Weir is one of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The band has also appeared on Forbes’ list of top-grossing entertainers and in the early ’90s were the highest-grossing concert attraction in the U.S. Since establishing the band in 1965, Weir has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. He is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members among others. He embarks on a solo tour stopping at The Riverside with Wolf Bros, a new trio featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane performing songs of Grateful Dead