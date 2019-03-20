Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Bob Weir is one of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The band has also appeared on Forbes’ list of top-grossing entertainers and in the early ’90s were the highest-grossing concert attraction in the U.S. Since establishing the band in 1965, Weir has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. He is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members among others.  He embarks on a solo tour stopping at The Riverside with Wolf Bros, a new trio featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane performing songs of Grateful Dead

