"Boeing Boeing" Auditions Coming to the Racine Theatre Guild

Event time: 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24

The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding open auditions for their season opener, “Boeing Boeing,” on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24.

A classic and popular farce winning the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, “Boeing Boeing” features Bernard, a man with three fiancées. Each is a stewardess for different airlines and they are blissfully unaware of each other. One evening, his careful juggling act gets away from him as all three women arrive in town simultaneously. Catastrophe looms and chaos erupts as he attempts to regain control with the help of his maid and friend.

Roles are available for four women between the ages of 20 and 40 and two men in their late 20s to late 40s. Women must be able to work with types of accents as well including German, French, Italian, and New York. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Amber Smith will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24. No appointments necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10.00 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in July and will be performed weekends September 15 – October 1. For further information, visit www.racinetheatre.org or contact the Box Office at (262) 633-4218.