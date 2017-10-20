Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags

Google Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00

Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Join us for a rip-roaring night of glorious rock n' roll when Chattanooga's finest hit Milwaukee with Chicago's Dumpster Babies

Bohannons 

site: http://www.thebohannons.net/

fb: https://www.facebook.com/Bohannons/

tw: https://twitter.com/bohannons

bandcamp: https://bohannons.bandcamp.com/

Dumpster Babies

fb: Dumpster Babies

bandcamp: https://tallpatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lost-and-found

Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags - 2017-10-20 21:00:00