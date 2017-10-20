Bohannons w/Dumpster Babies, Rocket Paloma & The Red Flags
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Join us for a rip-roaring night of glorious rock n' roll when Chattanooga's finest hit Milwaukee with Chicago's Dumpster Babies!
Bohannons
site: http://www.thebohannons.net/
fb: https://www.facebook.com/Bohannons/
tw: https://twitter.com/bohannons
bandcamp: https://bohannons.bandcamp.com/
Dumpster Babies
fb: Dumpster Babies
bandcamp: https://tallpatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lost-and-found
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance