Bon Iver: For Emma, Ten Year w/Field Report & Collections of Colonies of Bees

A one of a kind show celebrating the ten year anniversary Bon Iver’s magical debut “For Emma, Forever Ago” happening only here in Milwaukee.

This February marks the ten year anniversary of the worldwide release of Bon Iver’s magical debut, For Emma, Forever Ago. To celebrate, Justin Vernon and his band will perform at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI on Saturday, February 17, 2018. This special evening, dubbed FOR EMMA, TEN YEAR, will offer a salute to the songs that introduced Bon Iver to the world as never seen before. Features from guests of old and new, this one-time set cannot be missed!

Bon Iver and Jagjaguwar have announced a limited edition reissue of the classic album on CD and LP featuring new artwork and a reflective in-depth essay written by longtime Bon Iver friend and collaborator, Trever Hagen. The reissue will be available exclusively through boniver.org and at the FOR EMMA, TEN YEAR merch table.