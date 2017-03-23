Book Club Comedy Show

Event time: 7:30pm

Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present BOOK CLUB, a unique stand-up comedy show from J Tyler Menz to benefit local children's reading programs.

Tyler has challenged some of Milwaukee's funniest comics to write a set inspired entirely by one of their favorite books. They might analyze the storyline, play a main character, or riff on the book's place in literature, but one thing's for sure: you're going to laugh A LOT.

FEATURING

Greg Bach, "The Secret"

Josh Ballew, "The Book of Joshua"

Marty Clarke, "Hatchet"

Kathryn Evans, "Put Me In the Zoo"

Aaron Klinger, "The Da Vinci Code"

Sarah Rose Nelson, "Humpty Dumpty"

Wes Tank, "The Lorax"

Matt Werner "Fates Worse than Death"

Gary Zajackowski, "The Mouse and the Motorcycle"

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3034284

Price: $10 cash or credit at the door or via Brown Paper Tickets http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3034284