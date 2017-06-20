Book Happening: Scott Turow

Event time: 2pm

Acclaimed author Scott Turow is renowned for his eloquence in tackling contentious and often timely legal issues in his bestselling works of fiction. In his newest book, Turow explores a particularly nasty period in 1990s international intrigue with a spellbinding tale surrounding the disappearance of an entire Bosnian War refugee camp. In Testimony , Turow takes readers on an exciting international adventure involving the long-persecuted Roma people, the International Criminal Court and long-buried Washington secrets. Narrated by a middle-aged prosecutor whose inner life is in turmoil, this fast-paced page-turner captures both one man’s personal angst and the world’s collapsing system of global justice. Author Scott Turow will appear at the The Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center for a book event in conjunction with Boswell Book Co.