BoosieBadazz & Friends w/WEBBIE and MO3

Hip hop super star Boosie Badazz comes to The Riverside Theater! Boosie Badazz is unequivocally honest and has amassed a devoted audience over his 17-year career. His latest album BooPac is full of allusions to his idol 2Pac’s work, but more importantly, it details Boosie’s own compelling life story, reinforcing that the road to becoming an icon begins and ends with keeping it real.