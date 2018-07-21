The Borgen Project Informational Event

to Google Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00

Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Robert will be hosting an informational session for those interested in learning more about The Borgen Project; a global organization focused on ending poverty. We will discuss The Borgen Project's background, past successes and ways that you can get involved (or advocate from home). All are welcome!

Info
Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Activist, Volunteers
4143351698
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Borgen Project Informational Event - 2018-07-21 13:00:00