Boston Tea Party - in Court!

The Boston Tea Party is Coming to Town!

Experience a trial in a rabbinical courtroom, where Samuel Adams and the Sons of Liberty, the instigators of the Boston Tea Party will be taken to court by the British East India Company for destroying 342 chests of tea on December 16, 1773. On behalf of the Plaintiff: The Honorable Adam Gerol On behalf of the Defense: Rabbi Shlomo Yaffe. Refreshments will include: Samuel Adams Beer, Assorted imported teas, Boston cream pies!! Be there! Sunday February 17, at 6:30 PM at CFJL!