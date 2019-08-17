Bound Together: Photo Album

to Google Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Bound Together: Photo Album (6-9pm)

Saturday, August 17th

Come along with us as we demonstrate how to make a softcover photo album using the Japanese Stab binding method. Please bring your choice of writing paper, cardstock, and photos to put in the album. If you wish to embellish bring your favorite beads or decorations. Supply fee will cover thread, awl, and bone folder.

Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 35 Supply fee $10.

Info

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bound Together: Photo Album - 2019-08-17 18:00:00