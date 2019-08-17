Bound Together: Photo Album
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Saturday, August 17th
Come along with us as we demonstrate how to make a softcover photo album using the Japanese Stab binding method. Please bring your choice of writing paper, cardstock, and photos to put in the album. If you wish to embellish bring your favorite beads or decorations. Supply fee will cover thread, awl, and bone folder.
Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 35 Supply fee $10.
