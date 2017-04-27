The Box Project: Uncommon Threads

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Event time: RAM Hours Closed Monday Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday, Noon – 5:00 pm

Racine Art Museum (RAM) is pleased to present The Box Project: Uncommon Threads showcasing commissioned works by 36 of the world's top fiber artists. These artists, many of whom work on a large scale, were challenged to create an original piece within the confines of a small box. Organized by the Cotsen Foundation for Academic Research (CFAR) with RAM, this traveling exhibition presents works commissioned by Lloyd Cotsen between 2004 and 2013 together with 22 large-scale fiber art pieces on loan. Open May 21 - August 27, 2017, RAM is the only Midwestern venue for this show before its final stop in Washington, D.C.

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
