Brady Street Art Walk
Humboldt and Brady 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201
The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery, blacksmithing and puppy printing. Sidewalk sales from the shops along with food and drink deals in local restaurants are featured. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists.
Info
Humboldt and Brady 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201 View Map
Festivals, Visual Arts