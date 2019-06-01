Brady Street Art Walk

Google Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00

Humboldt and Brady 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201

The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery, blacksmithing and puppy printing. Sidewalk sales from the shops along with food and drink deals in local restaurants are featured. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists.

Info

Humboldt and Brady 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201 View Map
Festivals, Visual Arts
Google Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Brady Street Art Walk - 2019-06-01 00:00:00