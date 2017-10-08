Brady Street Pet Parade

Brady Street Business Improvement District #11 1224 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

October isn’t officially “Dress Your Dog in a Silly Costume Month,” but it might as well be. For those pet owners who can’t wait until Halloween to put a princess costume on their beloved companion, there’s always the annual Brady Street Pet Parade, now in its 16th year. In addition to a costume contest, a pet-owner look-alike contest and a human bark contest (it’s weird), there are sidewalk sales, raffles, photo opportunities and a pet blessing. Pets of all kinds are welcome.

Brady Street Business Improvement District #11 1224 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
