October isn’t officially “Dress Your Dog in a Silly Costume Month,” but it might as well be. For those pet owners who can’t wait until Halloween to put a princess costume on their beloved companion, there’s always the annual Brady Street Pet Parade, now in its 16th year. In addition to a costume contest, a pet-owner look-alike contest and a human bark contest (it’s weird), there are sidewalk sales, raffles, photo opportunities and a pet blessing. Pets of all kinds are welcome.