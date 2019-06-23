Brady Street Sunday Funday Art & Farmers Market
Corner of E Brady St & N Arlington Pl E Brady St & N Arlington Pl, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month this Summer from noon to 4pm for a farm and art market! The season begins on Sunday, June 23rd and runs thru the end of September.Stop by the market on N. Arlington Place and Brady Street for fresh local produce, art, music and more.
Farmers Market