The Brahms Project: Carthage Faculty Trio Concert

The Carthage Faculty Trio will perform in concert on Monday, April 24 at part of the ongoing Brahms Project. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Commemorating the 120th anniversary of Johannes Brahms’ death, the Brahms Project is a recital series highlighting Brahms’ vast output of masterful compositions. In 10 recitals over two years, Professor Wael Farouk and the members of the Carthage Faculty Trio will present Brahms’ complete chamber music as well as the composer’s complete solo piano works. Farouk founded the Carthage Faculty Trio alongside cellist Allegra Montanari and violinist Andrew Williams. The trio will present the entire chamber music of Brahms in the 2017-2018 season, which will include the piano and violin sonatas, as well as the piano and cello sonatas.

The Carthage Faculty Trio features highly skilled musicians and teachers. Professor Wael Farouk has previously taught at Cairo Conservatory, Manhattan School of Music, and the Chicago School of the Arts at Roosevelt University. He has also performed as a soloist for the North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, the Manhattan Symphony, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra, and more. Allegra Montanari is a member of the Sarasota Opera Orchestra. She also founded Sharing Notes, a nonprofit group that creates opportunities for young musicians to perform in hospitals. Andrew Williams is a member of the Fifth House Ensemble, and has given stunning solo violin performances of works such as David Rakowski’s “When the Bow Breaks.” In addition to teaching at Carthage, Williams teaches at the renowned Merit School of Music.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

