The Brahms Project: Carthage Faculty Trio

Event time: 7:30pm

The Carthage Faculty Trio will be performing on Saturday, February 18 in the A. F. Siebert Chapel at 7:30 p.m. as part of the two-year Brahms Project. This performance is part of an ongoing concert series that includes the complete piano solo and chamber works of both Johannes Brahms and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Commemorating the 120th anniversary of Johannes Brahms’ death, the Brahms Project is a recital series highlighting Brahms’ vast output of masterful compositions. In 10 recitals over two years, Professor Wael Farouk and the members of the Carthage Faculty Trio will present Brahms’ complete chamber music as well as the composer’s complete solo piano works. Farouk founded the Carthage Faculty Trio alongside cellist Allegra Montanari and violinist Andrew Williams. The trio will present the entire chamber music of Brahms in the 2017-2018 season, which will include the piano and violin sonatas, as well as the piano and cello sonatas.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

Price: free