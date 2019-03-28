Brainteaser Puzzles Making: fun for kids ages 7-16

It’s puzzling fun just for kids ages 7-16 at the Brainteaser Puzzle Making Workshop. The workshop is offered by the Logic Puzzle Museum, Thursday March 28, 3:30-4:45 in Burlington.

There are 4 different types of hands-on brainteaser puzzles to make and keep. Puzzle types include edge squares, pattern jumping, dissection puzzles, and more. Simple geometry, special arrangements, sequencing and patterns are utilized in these fun, but challenging puzzles. Samples and examples of the puzzles are demonstrated.

These are not jigsaw puzzles, but “figure-them-out” types of brainteaser puzzles.

Workshop participants will also have a chance to try a 100-year-old hidden picture puzzle.

The workshop fee is $24 and includes professional instruction from a puzzle collector and maker, and all of the materials for the puzzles.

For groups of 4 or more, a discount of $2 each is offered if paid in advance in one payment, by March 27, 2019.

Space is limited, therefore advance phone registration is required.

Another option the same afternoon is at 1:30 until 3, for the 90 minute hands-on session; with 60 different mechanical puzzles at the Logic Puzzle Museum; for a separate $10 admission. This is for families and kids, age 5-10. Call ahead to reserve a space for that session as well.

Call for information and to registration: 262 763-3946.

The non-profit, educational museum’s website is www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org

Parking is free in downtown historic Burlington, Wisconsin.