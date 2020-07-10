Break the Silence in the Burbs (Port Washington)
Port Washington Veteran's Memorial Park Bandshell 430 N. Lake St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Keeping the momentum going, Break the Silence in the Burbs is hosting a march in Port Washington Friday, July 10 at 6 PM in Veterans Memorial Park & Guenther Picnic Area to demand justice for George Floyd and call for an end to systemic racism.
Featured speakers TBD.
Bring your mask, water, sign, and voice. Let's make some noise!
