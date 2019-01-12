Breakers & Bastards - Jim Ford

Breakers & Bastards is an exhibition of paintings and collage art by Jim Ford. Using elements of typography, bold colors, patterned fabrics and found objects, Ford creates eccentric artworks that swell with playful energy. The Breakers are pieces that broke new ground for the artist, leading to new methods and bodies of work. Bastards are the outliers that never fit in to a series. Together, they present a six year journey through a detailed creative process.

Jim Ford (b.1981) is a type designer and visual artist living and working in Milwaukee. He studied art and graphic design at Columbia College, Chicago, graduating in 2005. While honing his craft as a type designer, Jim also forayed into poster art, creating silkscreened editions for shows and events. Around this time, he developed his collage techniques further and began moving toward abstraction. Jim continues to evolve as a dynamic creative person, striking a harmonious balance between art and type.

OPEN ON SATURDAYS:

January 12 - February 28, 2019, 12-5 PM

ARTIST RECEPTION:

January 12, 2019, 6-9 PM

OPEN FOR GALLERY NIGHT:

Friday, Jan 18, 5-9 PM & Saturday, Jan 19, 12-5 PM

and by appointment: contact Brett Waterhouse, 414-659-0262