During the 1970s, artist Celine Farrell took welding, metallurgy and foundry classes at Milwaukee Area Technical College. By 1980, she had created a set of techniques to create aluminum castings from polystyrene patterns. Over the next 33 years, she remained enrolled in the foundry, casting over 200 sculptures. Working within the themes of puzzles and natural cycles, Farrell creates castings that are reverent and playful.
Grove Gallery
832 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
