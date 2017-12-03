Breakfast with Santa

Grab the kids and roll on in to MOTOR December 3 and 10 for its annual Breakfast with Santa. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. kids can enjoy a special kid-friendly brunch menu while decorating their own motorcycle sugar cookies. Children will also have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa on a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. Breakfast with Santa is $9.95 per child and lunch items will be available for adults to purchase. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 414-287-2778.