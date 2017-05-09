Breakfast at Lula Mae
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique 6330 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Event time: 11 am - 4 pm
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique Grand Opening Breakfast
6330 W Greenfield Ave / Unit 102 / West Allis
- Tour our divine boutique spa
- Try a mini facial, polish change or reflexology and receive $25 Lula Mae bucks
- Enjoy a complementary brunch spread
- First 50 guests receive a FREE gift bags
- Silent auction benefiting Skin Cancer Foundation
- Exclusive retail and future service pricing
....for more information, please visit www.lulamaespa.com
CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU, DARLINGS!
Price: Call 414-439-3909 to reserve your mini grand opening service!
Info
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique 6330 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Business, Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee