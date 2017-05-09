Breakfast at Lula Mae

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique 6330 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Event time: 11 am - 4 pm

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique Grand Opening Breakfast

6330 W Greenfield Ave / Unit 102 / West Allis

  • Tour our divine boutique spa
  • Try a mini facial, polish change or reflexology and receive $25 Lula Mae bucks
  • Enjoy a complementary brunch spread
  • First 50 guests receive a FREE gift bags
  • Silent auction benefiting Skin Cancer Foundation
  • Exclusive retail and future service pricing

....for more information, please visit www.lulamaespa.com

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU, DARLINGS!

Price: Call 414-439-3909 to reserve your mini grand opening service!

Info
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique 6330 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
