Brendan Schaub is an American stand up comic, podcast host, TV personality and retired mixed martial artist. He cohosts his hit podcast, The Fighter and the Kid, with fellow comic Bryan Callen, racking up over 10 million downloads each month and consistently ranking in the top 5 sports/comedy podcasts on iTunes. He also hosts Below the Belt, the number one combat podcast in the world.

He began his professional mixed martial arts career in 2008 as the runner up on Spike TV’s 10th season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Schaub ultimately retired from the UFC in 2015 in order to focus on his career in comedy and entertainment. He is now a regular at LA’s most prominent comedy clubs and appears regularly on various sports TV shows and podcasts, including Bravo’s “Play By Play” and Joe Rogan’s Fight Companion podcast. Schaub recently shot a one-hour comedy special for Showtime airing in May. He is also appearing in Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening” Season 6 in June.