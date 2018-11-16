Brett Dennen w/Erin Rae

Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen is a contemplative introvert, an adventurer, a communicator, a preservationist, a painter, and one of today’s most essential and unconventional vocalists and performers. His critically-acclaimed work encapsulates a lifestyle that has attracted a loyal following of like-minded fans. He has incorporated his love of music, the outdoors, and wine into his live tours – not only has he embarked on a venture developing wine, Dennen annually hosts a mountain town ski Lift Series in the winter that combines music, travel, and environmental activism. In the summer, his beach Vacationer Series supports local environmental preservation. Dennen lives in Northern California and travels extensively, from camping trips along the Sierra Nevada mountain range to climbing Everest and Kilimanjaro.