Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson

Google Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

On the heels of his wildly successful debut run, platinum-selling recording artist and critically praised live performer Brett Eldredge has announced a fall 2018 leg of his headlining The Long Way Tour

The tour’s first leg was a fan and critical favorite alike, with the The Toldeo Blade stating that Eldredge cemented his “headliner status” with a memorable show where he was “doing what he was born to do.” Additionally, the Waterbury Republican American praised that Eldredge “did not disappoint with his timeless voice.” Fans can get an inside glimpse into The Long Way Tour’s spring leg, which concluded Saturday May 5 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson - 2018-10-06 19:30:00