Brett Eldredge w/Devin Dawson & Abby Anderson

On the heels of his wildly successful debut run, platinum-selling recording artist and critically praised live performer Brett Eldredge has announced a fall 2018 leg of his headlining The Long Way Tour.

The tour’s first leg was a fan and critical favorite alike, with the The Toldeo Blade stating that Eldredge cemented his “headliner status” with a memorable show where he was “doing what he was born to do.” Additionally, the Waterbury Republican American praised that Eldredge “did not disappoint with his timeless voice.” Fans can get an inside glimpse into The Long Way Tour’s spring leg, which concluded Saturday May 5 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.