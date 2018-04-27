Brew City MKE Shepherd Express Takeover

Have you been to Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Brew City MKE exhibit? Well now is your chance to check it out, drink some delicious craft brews and hang out with the Shepherd crew.

Friday, April 27 from 5-8 p.m. the Shepherd Express editorial staff will be taking over the bar at Brew City MKE. Buy a beer and you will get FREE entrance to the Beer Museum! Learn about Milwaukee brewing history and celebrate Milwaukee innovation.

Brew City MKE offers an array of beers from local craft breweries such as Eagle Park Brewing Company, The Explorium Brewpub, Third Space Brewing, MobCraft Beer and more! For more info visit: https:// www.brewcitymilwaukee.com/.

Brew City MKE will validate parking! Park in the Grand Avenue Structure and receive parking for $3 for up to 3 hours.