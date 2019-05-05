Brew City Safari/Jane's Walk: East to West Night Hike

Is a city still a city when you take away the people? Does it have the same solitude as an empty forest? Come explore Milwaukee's empty streets at night to find out. From the commercial Downtown area to the industrial South Side and the natural space of the Menomonee Valley, see what our sleeping silent city has to offer.

Jane’s Walk seeks to embody urban activist Jane Jacobs’ legacy by organizing free, citizen-led neighborhood explorations and building community connections through observation and dialogue, education and storytelling, and collectively reimagining and changing the places in which Milwaukeeans live, work and play.