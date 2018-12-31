Brew Year's Eve

This annual blowout at the Milwaukee Athletic Club regularly sells out. It features two floors of music, with performers including DJ Mighty Thor, DJ Soppa, DJ Dex, N!CO, and Listening Party, a huge light display, a four-hour premium open bar, professional photographers and a complimentary appetizer buffet. It’ll be followed by two official after-parties with free cover at Site 1A and Victor’s. Tickets start at $99, with VIP packages available.