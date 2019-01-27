It’s not too surprising that the Milwaukee Brewers’ annual fan festival Brewers on Deck has already sold out this year. The team has rarely been hotter. They ended their season last year just one game away from the World Series, and given their record-breaking payroll this year and the blockbuster acquisition of catcher Yasmani Grandal, the team is dead serious about making another push this season. Most of the team will appear at this year’s event, including Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Orlando Arcia, Ryan Braun and Corey Knebel, joined by manager Craig Counsell, general manager David Stearns and legends like Bob Uecker, Robin Yount and Jim Gantner for a day of autographs, photo opportunities, panels, Q&A sessions, kid’s baseball clinics and games.