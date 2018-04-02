Brewers Opening Day

What should Brewers fans expect from the team this season? That’s a tough one to answer. After telegraphing their intentions to compete by acquiring two elite outfielders, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, the team disappointed title-hungry fans by declining to pick up any of the big name starting pitchers on the market. So can they really hold their own against the Cubs and the Cardinals? We won’t have to wait too long to find out, since the team plays 10 or their first 13 games against those division rivals. No matter what happens, though, baseball is finally back, and for that fans can be grateful.