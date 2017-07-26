Brewmaster’s Open Disc Golf Outing

Event time: noon-7pm

Love beer and disc golf? This is the event for you. Set up like a traditional golf outing, check-in is at noon with a shotgun start at 1. You can buy tickets for your foursome or come alone and be matched up. Your favorite Milwaukee area breweries will be sampling beers at various holes, and there will be prizes for hole in ones, closest to the pin, longest drive and more. Tickets are only $45 per person and are limited, so reserve now.