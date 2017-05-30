Event time: 11am

Harley-Davidson still looms large over Milwaukee motorcycle culture, but Harley’s annual gathering is no longer the only big motorcycle gathering in town. Now in its third year, the Brewtown Rumble pairs a ride-in vintage motorcycle show with food and music from the Milwaukee acts The Grovelers and Devil Met Contention. Admission is free, and if you haven’t checked out Pabst’s newly expanded brewery yet, this is as good a chance as any.