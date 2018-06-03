Harley-Davidson still looms large over Milwaukee motorcycle culture, but Harley’s annual gathering is no longer the only big motorcycle event in town. Now in its fourth year—and at a new location in Walker’s Point—the Brewtown Rumble pairs a ride-in vintage motorcycle show with food trucks, a pin-up show and music from God’s Outlaw and RadioRadio. Is your bike in awful shape? It really doesn’t matter. All makes and models of motorcycles are welcome here. Looking to get the party started early? There will be several pre-parties in the days leading up to the event, including one presented by sponsor Royal Enfield on June 2 at 2 p.m. at the Iron Horse Hotel.